U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, defend an objective from an Air Assault during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 25-01, Oct. 10 , 2024, at Kahuku Training Area, Hawaii. The Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) is the Army’s newest Combat Training Center (CTC) and generates readiness in the environments and conditions where our forces are most likely to operate in. JPMRC 25-01 includes training participants from across the U.S. Joint Force, and multinational Allies and partners. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Wyatt Moore)
|Date Taken:
|10.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.10.2024 22:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|939889
|VIRIN:
|241010-A-AJ619-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110616826
|Length:
|00:03:33
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2-27 Defend an objective from an Air Assault during JPMRC 25-01, by SPC Wyatt Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
