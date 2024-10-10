2-27 Defend an objective from an Air Assault during JPMRC 25-01

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, defend an objective from an Air Assault during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 25-01, Oct. 10 , 2024, at Kahuku Training Area, Hawaii. The Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) is the Army’s newest Combat Training Center (CTC) and generates readiness in the environments and conditions where our forces are most likely to operate in. JPMRC 25-01 includes training participants from across the U.S. Joint Force, and multinational Allies and partners. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Wyatt Moore)