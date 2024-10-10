Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2024

    Video by Cole Benjamin 

    U.S. Army Central   

    Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Central held a Change of Responsibility ceremony for outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. Jacinto Garza and incoming Command Sgt. Maj. Eric R. McCray on Oct. 10, 2024, at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.10.2024
    Date Posted: 10.10.2024 17:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 939881
    VIRIN: 101024-A-HK415-1001
    PIN: 482960
    Filename: DOD_110616673
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ARCENT Change of Responsibility Ceremony, by Cole Benjamin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

