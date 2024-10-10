Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Central held a Change of Responsibility ceremony for outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. Jacinto Garza and incoming Command Sgt. Maj. Eric R. McCray on Oct. 10, 2024, at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina.
|Date Taken:
|10.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.10.2024 17:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|939881
|VIRIN:
|101024-A-HK415-1001
|PIN:
|482960
|Filename:
|DOD_110616673
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, ARCENT Change of Responsibility Ceremony, by Cole Benjamin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
