U.S. Army Soldiers with the 75th Ranger Regiment conduct an air assault under cover of darkness during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center, Oct. 5, 2024, at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. The Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) is the Army’s newest Combat Training Center (CTC) and generates readiness in the environments and conditions where our forces are most likely to operate in. JPMRC 25-01 includes training participants from across the U.S. Joint Force, and multinational Allies and partners. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jared Simmons)
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.10.2024 17:55
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|939880
|VIRIN:
|241007-A-PF227-9468
|Filename:
|DOD_110616651
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 75th Ranger Regiment Air Assault during JPMRC 25-01, by SGT Jared Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
