    Knife-13 Mayaguez Memorial Dedication at JBSA-Lackland

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2024

    Video by Christy Mason 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    Airmen unveil a memorial to 23 fallen service members during a ceremony at the U.S. Air Force Security Forces Museum, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Oct. 10, 2024. The monument was donated by The Vietnam Security Police Association to honor the 18 security policemen and five aircrew members, assigned to 56th Special Operations Wing, who perished in the crash of United States Air Force Helicopter, Knife 13, on May 13, 1975, in Thailand during the Vietnam War. (U.S. Air Force video by Christy Mason)

    Date Taken: 10.10.2024
    Date Posted: 10.10.2024 17:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 939872
    VIRIN: 241010-F-TB165-1001
    Filename: DOD_110616528
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TEXAS, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Knife-13 Mayaguez Memorial Dedication at JBSA-Lackland, by Christy Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Force Security Forces
    Joint Base San Antonio
    Security Forces Museum
    Knife-13
    Mayaguez memorial

