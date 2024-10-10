Knife-13 Mayaguez Memorial Dedication at JBSA-Lackland

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/939872" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Airmen unveil a memorial to 23 fallen service members during a ceremony at the U.S. Air Force Security Forces Museum, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Oct. 10, 2024. The monument was donated by The Vietnam Security Police Association to honor the 18 security policemen and five aircrew members, assigned to 56th Special Operations Wing, who perished in the crash of United States Air Force Helicopter, Knife 13, on May 13, 1975, in Thailand during the Vietnam War. (U.S. Air Force video by Christy Mason)