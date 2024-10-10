Knife-13 Mayaguez Memorial Dedication at JBSA-Lackland

Airmen unveil a memorial to 23 fallen service members during a ceremony at the U.S. Air Force Security Forces Museum, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Oct. 10, 2024. The monument was donated by The Vietnam Security Police Association to honor the 18 security policemen and five aircrew members, assigned to 56th Special Operations Wing, who perished in the crash of United States Air Force Helicopter, Knife 13, on May 13, 1975, in Thailand during the Vietnam War. (U.S. Air Force video by Christy Mason)
