B-Roll: 15th MEU, USS Somerset Arrives at San Francisco Fleet Week 2024

U.S. Marines and Sailors assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit and the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25), man the rails as it arrives for San Francisco Fleet Week 2024 in San Francisco, Oct. 6, 2024. San Francisco Fleet Week, now in its 43rd iteration, is a time-honored sea service celebration that allows citizens of the Bay Area to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 2,500 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of the Bay Area during the event. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Pfc. Kenneth Twaddell)