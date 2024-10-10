Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: 15th MEU, USS Somerset Arrives at San Francisco Fleet Week 2024

    SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2024

    Video by Pfc. Kenneth Twaddell 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines and Sailors assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit and the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25), man the rails as it arrives for San Francisco Fleet Week 2024 in San Francisco, Oct. 6, 2024. San Francisco Fleet Week, now in its 43rd iteration, is a time-honored sea service celebration that allows citizens of the Bay Area to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 2,500 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of the Bay Area during the event. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Pfc. Kenneth Twaddell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.06.2024
    Date Posted: 10.10.2024 16:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 939871
    VIRIN: 241006-M-EU506-1001
    Filename: DOD_110616521
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: 15th MEU, USS Somerset Arrives at San Francisco Fleet Week 2024, by PFC Kenneth Twaddell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SFFW2024, San Francisco Fleet Week 2024, 15th MEU, USS Somerset, Fleet Week, usmcnews

