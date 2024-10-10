Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fuels Management Flight Airmen stay mission-ready

    HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Hussein Enaya 

    1st Special Operations Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 1st Special Operations Logistics Readiness Squadron Fuels Management Flight perform their assigned duty at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Oct. 2, 2024. The Fuels Management Flight provides servicing of aviation fuel, ground fuel and cryogenic products to support all assigned and transient aircraft. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Hussein Enaya)

    Date Taken: 10.02.2024
    Date Posted: 10.10.2024 16:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 939869
    VIRIN: 241002-F-FD009-1003
    Filename: DOD_110616466
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, US

    Hurlburt Field
    Fuels Management Flight
    1 SOW
    1 SOLRS/LGRF

