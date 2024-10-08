U.S. Airmen speak about mental health on World Mental Health day at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Oct. 10, 2024. World Mental Health Day is observed on Oct. 10. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class William Finn V)
|Date Taken:
|10.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.10.2024 13:57
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|939849
|VIRIN:
|241010-F-QO903-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110615889
|Length:
|00:02:07
|Location:
|ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, World Mental Health Day, by A1C William Finn and SrA Andrew Garavito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.