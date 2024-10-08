Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    World Mental Health Day

    ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class William Finn and Senior Airman Andrew Garavito

    355th Wing

    U.S. Airmen speak about mental health on World Mental Health day at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Oct. 10, 2024. World Mental Health Day is observed on Oct. 10. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class William Finn V)

    Date Taken: 10.10.2024
    Date Posted: 10.10.2024 13:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 939849
    VIRIN: 241010-F-QO903-1001
    Filename: DOD_110615889
    Length: 00:02:07
    Location: ARIZONA, US

    Airmen
    Mental Health
    Davis-Monthan
    USAF

