U.S. Marines train in Swedish archipelago during exercise Archipelago Endeavor 24

U.S. Marines assigned to 4th Assault Amphibian Battalion, 4th Marine Division, Marine Forces Reserve, deploy for training in support of exercise Archipelago Endeavor, near Berga Naval Base, Sweden, Aug. 26 to Sept. 13, 2024. Exercise Archipelago Endeavor is an annual integrated, Swedish Armed Forces-led exercise that increases operational capabilities between U.S. Marines and Swedish Forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kanoa Thomas)