A B-roll Package showcasing Sailors from amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) running a fire drill with the San Francisco Fire Department in an interoperable Firefighting drill as a part of San Francisco Fleet Week (SFFW), October 7, 2024. SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Paul LeClair)
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.10.2024 12:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|939831
|VIRIN:
|241007-N-KX492-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_110615596
|Length:
|00:04:05
|Location:
|SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MCSA Paul LeClair, by SA Paul LeClair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
