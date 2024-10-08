Florida National Guard Responds to Hurricane Milton

Florida Army National Guard (FLARNG) Soldiers with 3rd Battalion, 116th Field Artillery Regiment, assist with the recovery of impacted areas from Hurricane Milton in Kissimmee, Florida, Oct. 10, 2024. FLARNG has positioned Soldiers across the state to help communities and civilian agencies in the restoration process. (U.S. Army b-roll by Spc. Terrance Salinas)
|Date Taken:
|10.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.10.2024 13:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|939829
|VIRIN:
|241010-A-A5037-8058
|Filename:
|DOD_110615491
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|KISSIMMEE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
