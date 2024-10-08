Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Florida National Guard Responds to Hurricane Milton

    KISSIMMEE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2024

    107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Florida Army National Guard (FLARNG) Soldiers with 3rd Battalion, 116th Field Artillery Regiment, assist with the recovery of impacted areas from Hurricane Milton in Kissimmee, Florida, Oct. 10, 2024. FLARNG has positioned Soldiers across the state to help communities and civilian agencies in the restoration process. (U.S. Army b-roll by Spc. Terrance Salinas)

    Date Taken: 10.10.2024
    Date Posted: 10.10.2024 13:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 939829
    VIRIN: 241010-A-A5037-8058
    Filename: DOD_110615491
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: KISSIMMEE, FLORIDA, US

    FLARNG
    FLNG
    107th MPAD
    Always Ready Always There
    Hurricane Milton
    HurricaneMilton24

