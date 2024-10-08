Florida National Guard Responds to Hurricane Milton

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/939829" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Florida Army National Guard (FLARNG) Soldiers with 3rd Battalion, 116th Field Artillery Regiment, assist with the recovery of impacted areas from Hurricane Milton in Kissimmee, Florida, Oct. 10, 2024. FLARNG has positioned Soldiers across the state to help communities and civilian agencies in the restoration process. (U.S. Army b-roll by Spc. Terrance Salinas)