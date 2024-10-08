Around the Air Force: Air Task Force Combat Support Training, First Guardian Launches into Space, and Childcare Pilot Program.

In this week’s look around the Air Force, Air Task Forces prepare for Combat Support Training, the first U.S. Space Force Guardian launches into space on a NASA mission, and the Department of Defense creates a pilot program to cover certain child care costs after a PCS.
|Date Taken:
|10.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.10.2024 11:39
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|939825
|VIRIN:
|241010-F-VQ832-3062
|Filename:
|DOD_110615472
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
