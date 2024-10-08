Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SLATED VERSON - Around the Air Force: Air Task Force Combat Support Training, First Guardian Launches into Space, and Childcare Pilot Program.

    UNITED STATES

    10.10.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Milton Hamilton 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force       

    In this week’s look around the Air Force, Air Task Forces prepare for Combat Support Training, the first U.S. Space Force Guardian launches into space on a NASA mission, and the Department of Defense creates a pilot program to cover certain child care costs after a PCS.

    Date Taken: 10.10.2024
    Date Posted: 10.10.2024 11:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 939823
    VIRIN: 241010-F-VQ832-2315
    Filename: DOD_110615463
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SLATED VERSON - Around the Air Force: Air Task Force Combat Support Training, First Guardian Launches into Space, and Childcare Pilot Program., by SSgt Milton Hamilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AF
    Air Force
    Around the Air Force
    ATAF
    AFTV

