    FEMA Disaster Recovery Center Lowndes County, GA

    GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2024

    Video by Gregory Wayne 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    Lowndes County, Ga. - A FEMA Disaster Recovery Center opens for Hurricane Helene survivors to apply in-person for disaster assistance and get other information from FEMA staff.

    Date Taken: 10.08.2024
    Date Posted: 10.10.2024 09:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 939811
    VIRIN: 241008-D-AW394-6463
    Filename: DOD_110615157
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: GEORGIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FEMA Disaster Recovery Center Lowndes County, GA, by Gregory Wayne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    HurricaneHelene24

