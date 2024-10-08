Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Water tank put in place for water tower on site of Louisville VA Medical Center Oct. 8, 2024

    LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2024

    Video by Michael Maddox 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District

    Contractors put the tank of the Louisville VA Medical Center water tower in place Oct. 8, 2024. The 250,000-gallon water tower will store potable water if all city water is lost when it’s complete. It will also supply water even if all electrical power were lost.

    The Louisville VA Medical Center is a $920 million project that includes the construction of a new 910,115 square-foot medical center, parking structures, a 42,205 square-foot central utility plant, roadways, sidewalks, and other site improvements.

    Construction is anticipated to be complete in 2026.

    Video ID: 939807
    Louisville
    USACE
    engineering
    veterans
    construction

