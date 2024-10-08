Water tank put in place for water tower on site of Louisville VA Medical Center Oct. 8, 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Contractors put the tank of the Louisville VA Medical Center water tower in place Oct. 8, 2024. The 250,000-gallon water tower will store potable water if all city water is lost when it’s complete. It will also supply water even if all electrical power were lost.



The Louisville VA Medical Center is a $920 million project that includes the construction of a new 910,115 square-foot medical center, parking structures, a 42,205 square-foot central utility plant, roadways, sidewalks, and other site improvements.



Construction is anticipated to be complete in 2026.