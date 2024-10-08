Water tank put in place for water tower on site of Louisville VA Medical Center Oct. 8, 2024

Contractors put the tank of the Louisville VA Medical Center water tower in place Oct. 8, 2024. The 250,000-gallon water tower will store potable water if all city water is lost when it’s complete. It will also supply water even if all electrical power were lost.
The Louisville VA Medical Center is a $920 million project that includes the construction of a new 910,115 square-foot medical center, parking structures, a 42,205 square-foot central utility plant, roadways, sidewalks, and other site improvements.
Construction is anticipated to be complete in 2026.
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.10.2024 09:00
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|939807
|VIRIN:
|241008-A-GI410-5591
|Filename:
|DOD_110614914
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
