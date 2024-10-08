U.S. F-35s soar through advanced air force integration, training with NATO Allies

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft and Airmen, assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing, participate in exercise Ramstein Flag 24 at Andravida Air Base, Greece, Sept. 30 - Oct. 9, 2024. Over 130 fighter and enabler aircraft from Greece, Canada, France, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom and United States are training side by side to improve tactics and foster more robust integration, demonstrating NATO’s resolve, commitment and ability to deter potential adversaries and defend the Alliance. RAFL24 serves as a multi-domain, tactical-level live exercise for 12 Allied nations to train, demonstrate and advance combined warfare capabilities to include integrated air and missile defense and counter anti-access and area denial. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Emili Koonce)