U.S. F-35s soar through advanced air force integration, training with NATO Allies

U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft and Airmen, assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing, participate in exercise Ramstein Flag 24 at Andravida Air Base, Greece, Sept. 30 - Oct. 9, 2024. Over 130 fighter and enabler aircraft from Greece, Canada, France, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom and United States are training side by side to improve tactics and foster more robust integration, demonstrating NATO’s resolve, commitment and ability to deter potential adversaries and defend the Alliance. RAFL24 serves as a multi-domain, tactical-level live exercise for 12 Allied nations to train, demonstrate and advance combined warfare capabilities to include integrated air and missile defense and counter anti-access and area denial. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Emili Koonce)
|Date Taken:
|10.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.10.2024 09:00
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|939806
|VIRIN:
|241010-F-UH796-2707
|Filename:
|DOD_110614885
|Length:
|00:02:02
|Location:
|GR
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
