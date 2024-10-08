Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. F-35s soar through advanced air force integration, training with NATO Allies

    GREECE

    10.10.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Emili Koonce 

    48th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft and Airmen, assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing, participate in exercise Ramstein Flag 24 at Andravida Air Base, Greece, Sept. 30 - Oct. 9, 2024. Over 130 fighter and enabler aircraft from Greece, Canada, France, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom and United States are training side by side to improve tactics and foster more robust integration, demonstrating NATO’s resolve, commitment and ability to deter potential adversaries and defend the Alliance. RAFL24 serves as a multi-domain, tactical-level live exercise for 12 Allied nations to train, demonstrate and advance combined warfare capabilities to include integrated air and missile defense and counter anti-access and area denial. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Emili Koonce)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.10.2024
    Date Posted: 10.10.2024 09:00
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 939806
    VIRIN: 241010-F-UH796-2707
    Filename: DOD_110614885
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: GR

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. F-35s soar through advanced air force integration, training with NATO Allies, by TSgt Emili Koonce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    F-35A
    493rd FS
    493rd FGS
    Ramstein Flag
    RAFL24

