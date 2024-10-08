Camp Pendleton hosts the 82nd Annual Evening Colors Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines and guests gather to celebrate the 82nd Annual Evening Colors Ceremony held at the Santa Margarita Ranch House, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., on Oct. 9, 2024. The annual ceremony recognized the base’s history, legacy, and importance, commemorating the official establishment of MCB Pendleton. Former President Franklin D. Roosevelt dedicated Camp Pendleton to World War I Maj. Gen. Joseph H. Pendleton on Sept. 25, 1942, in honor of Pendleton's long advocacy for establishing a West Coast training base for the Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Noah Martinez)