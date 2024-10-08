Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Pendleton hosts the 82nd Annual Evening Colors Ceremony

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Noah Martinez 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    U.S. Marines and guests gather to celebrate the 82nd Annual Evening Colors Ceremony held at the Santa Margarita Ranch House, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., on Oct. 9, 2024. The annual ceremony recognized the base’s history, legacy, and importance, commemorating the official establishment of MCB Pendleton. Former President Franklin D. Roosevelt dedicated Camp Pendleton to World War I Maj. Gen. Joseph H. Pendleton on Sept. 25, 1942, in honor of Pendleton's long advocacy for establishing a West Coast training base for the Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Noah Martinez)

    Date Taken: 10.09.2024
    Date Posted: 10.10.2024 05:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 939799
    VIRIN: 241009-M-ML702-1001
    PIN: 1002
    Filename: DOD_110614527
    Length: 00:33:10
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Pendleton hosts the 82nd Annual Evening Colors Ceremony, by LCpl Noah Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

