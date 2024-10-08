Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    French Desert Commando Course

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DJIBOUTI

    10.08.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Kathleen LaCorte 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    Service members from the Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa experience the French military Meal Ready to Eat (MRE) during the French Desert Commando Course in Djibouti, Oct. 8, 2024.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2024
    Date Posted: 10.10.2024 05:25
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 939797
    VIRIN: 241008-F-VY485-9947
    Filename: DOD_110614493
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: DJ

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, French Desert Commando Course, by TSgt Kathleen LaCorte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Djibouti
    AFRICOM
    Horn of Africa
    East Africa
    CJTF-HOA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download