USAG Gold Star Mother’s & Family’s Memorial and Ceremony 1080p w/graphics

Col. Jeffery Higgins, Commander, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz, spoke during a ceremony held on Gold Star Mother’s and Family’s Day in honor of their sacrifices, September 27, 2024, at Palaski Park, Kaiserslautern, Germany. (Defense Media Activity video by Sgt. Joseph E. D. Knoch)



The ceremony featured the addition of a bench which memorializes the surviving mothers and families of fallen service members.