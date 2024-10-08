Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    : USAG Gold Star Mother’s & Family’s Memorial and Ceremony 720p w/graphics

    GERMANY

    09.27.2024

    Video by Sgt. Joseph Knoch 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Col. Jeffery Higgins, Commander, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz, spoke during a ceremony held on Gold Star Mother’s and Family’s Day in honor of their sacrifices, September 27, 2024, at Palaski Park, Kaiserslautern, Germany. (Defense Media Activity video by Sgt. Joseph E. D. Knoch)

    The ceremony featured the addition of a bench which memorializes the surviving mothers and families of fallen service members.

    Location: DE

    TAGS

    Gold Star Mother’s and Family’s Day
    Col. Jeffery Higgins
    US Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Commander.

