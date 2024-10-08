Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: 15th MEU MV-22B Ospreys Deliver Foreign Disaster Relief Supplies to Batan Island

    BASCO, PHILIPPINES

    10.08.2024

    Video by Cpl. Joseph Helms  

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, transport disaster relief supplies to Basco Airport with MV-22B Ospreys during foreign disaster relief operations in Basco, Batanes Province, Philippines, Oct. 8, 2024. The U.S. Department of Defense is supporting the Republic of the Philippines at the request of the Government of the Philippines during foreign disaster relief operations in the aftermath of Typhoon Krathon (Julian) in Northern Luzon. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Joseph Helms)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2024
    Date Posted: 10.10.2024 03:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 939794
    VIRIN: 241008-M-YF186-2001
    Filename: DOD_110614391
    Length: 00:02:36
    Location: BASCO, PH

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: 15th MEU MV-22B Ospreys Deliver Foreign Disaster Relief Supplies to Batan Island, by Cpl Joseph Helms, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    HA/DR
    Philippines
    USAID
    IndoPacific
    Typhoon Julian
    Typhoon Krathon

