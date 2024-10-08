B-Roll: 15th MEU MV-22B Ospreys Deliver Foreign Disaster Relief Supplies to Batan Island

U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, transport disaster relief supplies to Basco Airport with MV-22B Ospreys during foreign disaster relief operations in Basco, Batanes Province, Philippines, Oct. 8, 2024. The U.S. Department of Defense is supporting the Republic of the Philippines at the request of the Government of the Philippines during foreign disaster relief operations in the aftermath of Typhoon Krathon (Julian) in Northern Luzon. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Joseph Helms)
