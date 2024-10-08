Admiral Samuel Paparo visits Japan

Admiral Samuel Paparo, the commander of the U.S. Indo-pacom command visits the Minister of Defense, Japan Chief of Defense, and Minister of Foreign affairs in Tokyo.
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.10.2024 00:27
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|939791
|VIRIN:
|241010-F-FY105-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110614195
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
