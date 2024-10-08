Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Admiral Samuel Paparo visits Japan

    JAPAN

    10.07.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Brandt Self 

    Media Center - Japan

    Admiral Samuel Paparo, the commander of the U.S. Indo-pacom command visits the Minister of Defense, Japan Chief of Defense, and Minister of Foreign affairs in Tokyo.

    Date Taken: 10.07.2024
    Date Posted: 10.10.2024 00:27
    TAGS

    MOD
    MOFA
    U.S. Indo-pacom

