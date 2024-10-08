Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE assists public works in Western, North Carolina towns

    MARSHALL, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2024

    Video by Charles Delano 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers water/wastewater team, at the request of the state and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, completes a detailed assessment of a damaged wastewater facility in Marshall, North Carolina Oct. 8, 2024.

    Upon completion of the assessment, municipalities then apply for public assistance support from FEMA.

    After the application is approved, USACE water/wastewater subject matter experts provide technical assistance to FEMA to finalize and fund projects.

    Once funding is approved, impacted towns, cities and counties will rebuild their water or wastewater facilities. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Charles Delano)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.09.2024
    Date Posted: 10.09.2024 23:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 939786
    VIRIN: 241009-A-PA223-8465
    Filename: DOD_110614120
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: MARSHALL, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    TAGS

    USACE
    infrastructure
    emergency operations
    Helene24
    HurricaneHelene24

