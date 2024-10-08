CFAS COMMAND SERGEANT MAJOR VISIT

Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo conducted a leadership training program with Command Sergeant Majors from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force on October 2nd, 2024. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video taken by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gabriel Fields)
