    CFAS COMMAND SERGEANT MAJOR VISIT

    JAPAN

    10.01.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Gabriel Fields 

    AFN Sasebo

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo conducted a leadership training program with Command Sergeant Majors from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force on October 2nd, 2024. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video taken by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gabriel Fields)

    Date Taken: 10.01.2024
    Date Posted: 10.09.2024 23:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: JP

    LEADERSHIP
    CFAS
    JMSDF
    AFN Sasebo Japan

