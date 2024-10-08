Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Federal task force assists North Carolina residents recover from Hurricane Helene

    HOT SPRINGS, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2024

    Video by Charles Delano 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    U.S. Army soldiers with Task Force Castle load water into vehicles in preparation for distribution to local residents in Hot Springs, North Carolina, Oct. 9, 2024. They have been distributing food and water to communities in the Western, North Carolina area that were impacted by recent flooding. The task force is one part of a larger federal response to assist residents to recover from Hurricane Helene. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Charles Delano)

    Date Taken: 10.09.2024
    Date Posted: 10.09.2024 22:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 939779
    VIRIN: 241009-A-PA223-7486
    Filename: DOD_110614046
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: HOT SPRINGS, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    TAGS

    USACE
    emergency operations
    task force castle
    Helene24
    hurricanehelene24

