U.S. Army soldiers with Task Force Castle load water into vehicles in preparation for distribution to local residents in Hot Springs, North Carolina, Oct. 9, 2024. They have been distributing food and water to communities in the Western, North Carolina area that were impacted by recent flooding. The task force is one part of a larger federal response to assist residents to recover from Hurricane Helene. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Charles Delano)
|Date Taken:
|10.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2024 22:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|939779
|VIRIN:
|241009-A-PA223-7486
|Filename:
|DOD_110614046
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|HOT SPRINGS, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Federal task force assists North Carolina residents recover from Hurricane Helene, by Charles Delano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.