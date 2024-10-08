Federal task force assists North Carolina residents recover from Hurricane Helene

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army soldiers with Task Force Castle load water into vehicles in preparation for distribution to local residents in Hot Springs, North Carolina, Oct. 9, 2024. They have been distributing food and water to communities in the Western, North Carolina area that were impacted by recent flooding. The task force is one part of a larger federal response to assist residents to recover from Hurricane Helene. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Charles Delano)