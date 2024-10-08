USACE assists town of Marshall, North Carolina public works

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers water/wastewater team, at the request of the state and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, completes a detailed assessment of a damaged wastewater pump station in Marshall, North Carolina Oct. 8, 2024.



Upon completion of the assessment, municipalities then apply for public assistance support from FEMA.



After the application is approved, USACE water/wastewater subject matter experts provide technical assistance to FEMA to finalize and fund projects.



Once funding is approved, impacted towns, cities and counties will rebuild their water or wastewater facilities. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Charles Delano)