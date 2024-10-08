Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3-4 CAV Trains Alongside JGSDF during JPMRC 25-01

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tiffany Banks 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Sgt. Cole Robbins and Spc. Ryan Nagel, both Cavalry Scouts assigned to Bravo Troop, 3rd Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, discuss training alongside The Japan Ground Self Defense Force (JGSDF), during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Oct. 7, 2024. The Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) is the Army’s newest Combat Training Center (CTC) and generates readiness in the environments and conditions where our forces are most likely to operate in. JPMRC 25-01 includes training participants from across the U.S. Joint Force, and multinational Allies and partners. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Tiffany Banks)

    Date Taken: 10.07.2024
    Date Posted: 10.09.2024 22:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 939771
    VIRIN: 241007-A-UU257-1001
    Filename: DOD_110614028
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, US

    readiness
    lethality
    JPMRC
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific

