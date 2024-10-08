U.S. Army Sgt. Cole Robbins and Spc. Ryan Nagel, both Cavalry Scouts assigned to Bravo Troop, 3rd Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, discuss training alongside The Japan Ground Self Defense Force (JGSDF), during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Oct. 7, 2024. The Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) is the Army’s newest Combat Training Center (CTC) and generates readiness in the environments and conditions where our forces are most likely to operate in. JPMRC 25-01 includes training participants from across the U.S. Joint Force, and multinational Allies and partners. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Tiffany Banks)
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2024 22:05
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|939771
|VIRIN:
|241007-A-UU257-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110614028
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 3-4 CAV Trains Alongside JGSDF during JPMRC 25-01, by SSG Tiffany Banks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.