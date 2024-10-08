U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1-502 In. Reg., 2 Mobile Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), remove debris and rubbles at Marshall, North Carolina, Oct. 9, 2024. As part of our homeland defense mission, the Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command and in support of FEMA, provides necessary support to civilian authorities in the wake of any natural disasters when directed and approved by the Secretary of Defense. The DoD’s collaborative, whole-of-government response efforts with interagency partners demonstrate our national capabilities and resilience. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sergeant Arthur Ruepong)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2024 21:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|939770
|VIRIN:
|241009-A-VS484-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110614005
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 1-502 In. Reg., 2 Mobile Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault),, by SSG Arthur Ruepong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.