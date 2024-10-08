LTG Graham visits TF Castle

Lt. Gen. William Graham, 56th chief of engineers and commanding general of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, spent time with TF Castle in Western NC October 9. 20th Engineer Brigade Commander Col. Sean Shields and his team gave him an overview of their operations and how together with USACE, in support of FEMA, they are diligently working to help the area recover.
The ability to get a first hand account of the destruction allows us to make key decisions to help communities recover faster.
This mission truly highlights the diversity and capabilities that lie within the regiment. Together we can accomplish any task.
