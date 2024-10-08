Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LTG Graham visits TF Castle

    UNITED STATES

    10.09.2024

    Video by Ernest Henry 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    Lt. Gen. William Graham, 56th chief of engineers and commanding general of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, spent time with TF Castle in Western NC October 9. 20th Engineer Brigade Commander Col. Sean Shields and his team gave him an overview of their operations and how together with USACE, in support of FEMA, they are diligently working to help the area recover.

    The ability to get a first hand account of the destruction allows us to make key decisions to help communities recover faster.

    This mission truly highlights the diversity and capabilities that lie within the regiment. Together we can accomplish any task.

    Date Taken: 10.09.2024
    Date Posted: 10.09.2024 21:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 939769
    VIRIN: 241009-A-XB412-4230
    Filename: DOD_110613997
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: US

