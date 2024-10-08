3rd LCT conducts live-fire mortar training

U.S. Marines with 3d Littoral Combat Team, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, conduct fire direction computation for M252 81mm mortar systems during a live-fire training exercise at Schofield Barracks Army Base, Hawaii, Sept. 10, 2024. Live-fire training enables Marines to deliver indirect fire support accurately, engage targets quickly, and adapt to real-world conditions, ensuring mission success and safety. (U.S. Marine Corps video edited by Lance Cpl. Nevaeh Segura)
(This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Dark and dramatic hip hop with aggressive synths and drums)
