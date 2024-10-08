Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3rd LCT conducts live-fire mortar training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Nevaeh Segura 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3d Littoral Combat Team, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, conduct fire direction computation for M252 81mm mortar systems during a live-fire training exercise at Schofield Barracks Army Base, Hawaii, Sept. 10, 2024. Live-fire training enables Marines to deliver indirect fire support accurately, engage targets quickly, and adapt to real-world conditions, ensuring mission success and safety. (U.S. Marine Corps video edited by Lance Cpl. Nevaeh Segura)

    (This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Dark and dramatic hip hop with aggressive synths and drums)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.09.2024
    Date Posted: 10.10.2024 03:37
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 939766
    VIRIN: 240920-M-BK941-1001
    Filename: DOD_110613959
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Marines
    training
    3d MARDIV
    squad competition
    3d LCT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download