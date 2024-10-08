3rd LCT conducts live-fire mortar training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 3d Littoral Combat Team, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, conduct fire direction computation for M252 81mm mortar systems during a live-fire training exercise at Schofield Barracks Army Base, Hawaii, Sept. 10, 2024. Live-fire training enables Marines to deliver indirect fire support accurately, engage targets quickly, and adapt to real-world conditions, ensuring mission success and safety. (U.S. Marine Corps video edited by Lance Cpl. Nevaeh Segura)



(This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Dark and dramatic hip hop with aggressive synths and drums)