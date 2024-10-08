Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    563d PRTF Commander Interview

    MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito 

    2024 Hurricane Season DoD Support

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jaymes Hines, 563d PRTF commander, answers interview questions relating to the 563rd Personal Recovery Task Force operations at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base, Tennessee, Oct. 7, 2024. The 563rd PRTF conducted rescue and recovery operations in support of the U.S. Northern Command and Air Forces Northern, Defense Support of Civil Authorities Disaster Relief mission following the wake of Hurricane Helene. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2024
    Date Posted: 10.09.2024 19:36
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 939749
    VIRIN: 241007-F-NC038-4430
    Filename: DOD_110613864
    Length: 00:21:20
    Location: MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, TENNESSEE, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 563d PRTF Commander Interview, by SrA Andrew Garavito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    FEMA
    U.S. Air Force
    McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base
    First Air Force
    Hurricane Helene
    563rd PRTF

