Coast Guard prepares for Hurricane Milton response

U.S. Coast Guard District Seven Area Command stage and position personnel, aircraft, and boats in advance of Hurricane Milton in Oct. 2024. Coast Guard assets support the State of Florida and any other impacted states or communities in the wake of hurricane Milton. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Vincent Moreno)
|Date Taken:
|10.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2024 19:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|939745
|VIRIN:
|241009-G-PO504-3272
|Filename:
|DOD_110613813
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
No keywords found.