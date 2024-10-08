Coast Guard prepares for Hurricane Milton response

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Coast Guard District Seven Area Command stage and position personnel, aircraft, and boats in advance of Hurricane Milton in Oct. 2024. Coast Guard assets support the State of Florida and any other impacted states or communities in the wake of hurricane Milton. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Vincent Moreno)