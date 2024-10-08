Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard prepares for Hurricane Milton response

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Vincent Moreno 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    U.S. Coast Guard District Seven Area Command stage and position personnel, aircraft, and boats in advance of Hurricane Milton in Oct. 2024. Coast Guard assets support the State of Florida and any other impacted states or communities in the wake of hurricane Milton. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Vincent Moreno)

    Date Taken: 10.09.2024
    Date Posted: 10.09.2024 19:13
    Location: FLORIDA, US

    U.S. Coast Guard
    USCG
    Hurricane Milton

