The 82 Airborne hosts the annual Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Oct. 1, 2024. The annual competition features the Army’s best squads from 12 commands and stresses their ability to adapt and overcome challenging scenarios that push their physical and mental endurance. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Leon Flowers)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2024 17:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|939738
|VIRIN:
|241001-A-LJ633-8176
|Filename:
|DOD_110613693
|Length:
|00:06:49
|Location:
|FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Best Squad Competition, by SPC Leon Flowers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.