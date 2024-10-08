Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Best Squad Competition

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2024

    Video by Spc. Leon Flowers 

    Digital Media Division

    The 82 Airborne hosts the annual Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Oct. 1, 2024. The annual competition features the Army’s best squads from 12 commands and stresses their ability to adapt and overcome challenging scenarios that push their physical and mental endurance. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Leon Flowers)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2024
    Date Posted: 10.09.2024 17:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 939738
    VIRIN: 241001-A-LJ633-8176
    Filename: DOD_110613693
    Length: 00:06:49
    Location: FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Best Squad Competition, by SPC Leon Flowers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Liberty N.C.
    BSC 2024
    BSC2024 #BSC2024 #ArmyBestSquad

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download