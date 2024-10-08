WOTS - Day One B-roll package 2

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This is a b-roll package of day one of the first class of warrant officer candidates at the Air Force's Warrant Officer School, Maxwell Air Force Base, AL. October 8, 2024. The warrant officer training program is 40 days long and consists of instruction designed to educate and train candidates with specialized knowledge or technical skills who can serve as technical advisors to command leadership. (U.S. Air Force video by Robert Dantzler)