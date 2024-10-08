This is a b-roll package of day one of the first class of warrant officer candidates at the Air Force's Warrant Officer School, Maxwell Air Force Base, AL. October 8, 2024. The warrant officer training program is 40 days long and consists of instruction designed to educate and train candidates with specialized knowledge or technical skills who can serve as technical advisors to command leadership. (U.S. Air Force video by Robert Dantzler)
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2024 17:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|939728
|VIRIN:
|241008-F-LO387-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110613585
|Length:
|00:13:28
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, WOTS - Day One B-roll package 1, by Robert Dantzler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
