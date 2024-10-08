Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    WOTS - Day One B-roll package 1

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2024

    Video by Robert Dantzler    

    Air University Public Affairs

    This is a b-roll package of day one of the first class of warrant officer candidates at the Air Force's Warrant Officer School, Maxwell Air Force Base, AL. October 8, 2024. The warrant officer training program is 40 days long and consists of instruction designed to educate and train candidates with specialized knowledge or technical skills who can serve as technical advisors to command leadership. (U.S. Air Force video by Robert Dantzler)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2024
    Date Posted: 10.09.2024 17:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 939728
    VIRIN: 241008-F-LO387-1002
    Filename: DOD_110613585
    Length: 00:13:28
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WOTS - Day One B-roll package 1, by Robert Dantzler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    WOTS
    Air Force Warrant Officer Training School
    Warrant Officer Training School

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download