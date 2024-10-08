U.S. Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center instructors and Argentine marines exchange knowledge on alpine rescue tactics and techniques in Ushuaia, Argentina, Sept. 5, 2024. The Marines conducted cold-weather survival training in the nearby mountain ranges to enhance preparedness for future cold-weather exercises. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Samuel Qin)
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2024 16:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|939716
|VIRIN:
|240905-M-PV411-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110613450
|Length:
|00:03:47
|Location:
|USHUAIA, AR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Instructors conduct cold-weather rescue training with Argentine marines, by Cpl Samuel Qin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
