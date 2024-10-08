Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd Lt. Marlow with the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Interview

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2024

    Video by Sgt. Nicholas Session 

    2024 Hurricane Season DoD Support

    2nd. Lt. Marlow, 1st Platoon Leader, Renegade Company, 2-502 Infantry Regiment, 2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team speaking on his and his unit's experience deploying and assisting relief efforts in western NC on October 7, 2024.

    Soldiers assigned to C co. 2nd Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment assist volunteers at a church in loading and organizing supplies for a local community in the wake of Hurricane Helene in western N.C. Oct. 8, 2024

    Date Taken: 10.07.2024
    Date Posted: 10.09.2024 15:51
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 939708
    VIRIN: 241007-A-EK544-4497
    Filename: DOD_110613374
    Length: 00:07:02
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US

    USNORTHCOM
    XVIII ABC
    101st (AASLT)
    HurricaneHelene24
    24DoDHurricane
    HurricaneHelene2024
    FEMA #Worktogether #Weareallinthistogther

