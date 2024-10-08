2nd Lt. Marlow with the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Interview

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



2nd. Lt. Marlow, 1st Platoon Leader, Renegade Company, 2-502 Infantry Regiment, 2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team speaking on his and his unit's experience deploying and assisting relief efforts in western NC on October 7, 2024.



Soldiers assigned to C co. 2nd Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment assist volunteers at a church in loading and organizing supplies for a local community in the wake of Hurricane Helene in western N.C. Oct. 8, 2024