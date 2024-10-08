2nd Lt. Marlow with the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Interview

2nd. Lt. Marlow, 1st Platoon Leader, Renegade Company, 2-502 Infantry Regiment, 2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team speaking on his and his unit's experience deploying and assisting relief efforts in western NC on October 7, 2024.
Soldiers assigned to C co. 2nd Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment assist volunteers at a church in loading and organizing supplies for a local community in the wake of Hurricane Helene in western N.C. Oct. 8, 2024
|10.07.2024
|10.09.2024 15:51
|Interviews
|939708
|241007-A-EK544-4497
|DOD_110613374
|00:07:02
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
|0
|0
