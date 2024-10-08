Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Black Hawk flight

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2024

    Video by Maj. Travis Mueller 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    A UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter, flown by Soldiers with the Eastern Army National Guard Aviation Training Site, Pennsylvania National Guard, flies over Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Oct. 9, 2024. Helicopter crews routinely fly around the Fort Indiantown Gap area to maintain proficiency in their airframes. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. Travis Mueller)

    Date Taken: 10.09.2024
    Date Posted: 10.09.2024 16:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 939707
    VIRIN: 241009-Z-IK914-5520
    Filename: DOD_110613323
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    This work, Black Hawk flight, by MAJ Travis Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

