    Beale and the Buff

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2024

    Video by Capt. Cody A Burt 

    307th Bomb Wing

    Social media teaser to advertise upcoming print story about an Agile Combat Exercise conducted at Beale Air Force Base, California, Aug. 8-12, 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Capt. Cody Burt)

    Date Taken: 08.12.2024
    Date Posted: 10.09.2024 15:23
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 939702
    VIRIN: 240812-F-YH293-1001
    Filename: DOD_110613276
    Length: 00:00:18
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

    ACE
    Beale AFB
    307th Bomb Wing

