    Agile Combat Employment Exercise

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2024

    Video by Capt. Cody A Burt 

    307th Bomb Wing

    Aircrew from the 940th Air Refueling Wing and the 343rd Bomb Squadron conduct in-air refueling of a B-52 Stratofortress during an Agile Combat Employment exercise over Beale Air Force Base, California, Aug. 14, 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Capt. Cody Burt)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2024
    Date Posted: 10.09.2024 15:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 939700
    VIRIN: 240813-F-YR049-1001
    Filename: DOD_110613255
    Length: 00:03:09
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

    ACE
    Beale AFB
    307th Bomb Wing

