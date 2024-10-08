Aircrew from the 940th Air Refueling Wing and the 343rd Bomb Squadron conduct in-air refueling of a B-52 Stratofortress during an Agile Combat Employment exercise over Beale Air Force Base, California, Aug. 14, 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Capt. Cody Burt)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2024 15:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|939700
|VIRIN:
|240813-F-YR049-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110613255
|Length:
|00:03:09
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Agile Combat Employment Exercise, by Capt. Cody A Burt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.