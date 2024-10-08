Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    101st ADB Soldiers help sort supplies for Hurricane Helene relief support

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2024

    Video by Anthony Hewitt 

    2024 Hurricane Season DoD Support

    Soldiers assigned to C co. 2nd Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment assist volunteers at a church in loading and organizing supplies for a local community in the wake of Hurricane Helene in western N.C. Oct. 8, 2024. More than 1,100 Soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) have departed Fort Campbell to assist in Hurricane Helene response efforts led by the North Carolina National Guard and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2024
    Date Posted: 10.09.2024 15:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 939698
    VIRIN: 241008-O-YM156-2301
    Filename: DOD_110613248
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US

    TAGS

    USNORTHCOM
    XVIII ABC
    101st (AASLT)
    HurricaneHelene24
    24DoDHurricane
    HurricaneHelene2024
    FEMA #Worktogether #Weareallinthistogther

