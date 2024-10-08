Soldiers assigned to C co. 2nd Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment assist volunteers at a church in loading and organizing supplies for a local community in the wake of Hurricane Helene in western N.C. Oct. 8, 2024. More than 1,100 Soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) have departed Fort Campbell to assist in Hurricane Helene response efforts led by the North Carolina National Guard and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2024 15:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|939698
|VIRIN:
|241008-O-YM156-2301
|Filename:
|DOD_110613248
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 101st ADB Soldiers help sort supplies for Hurricane Helene relief support, by Anthony Hewitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
