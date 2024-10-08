Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spartan Density Range Interviews

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2024

    Video by Sgt. Anthony Herrera 

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team 1st Cavalry Division

    Officers, noncommissioned officers, and soldiers assigned to the 6th squadron, 8th cavalry regiment, answer questions about their experience, expectations, and thoughts about their M-4 and M-320 weapons qualifications in preparation for an upcoming field exercise on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Oct. 8, 2024. A field exercise is a coordinated training exercise conducted by military units for training purposes. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Anthony Herrera/ released)

    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US

    #army #qualification #weapons #soldiers #training #range #M4 #M320

