Officers, noncommissioned officers, and soldiers assigned to the 6th squadron, 8th cavalry regiment, answer questions about their experience, expectations, and thoughts about their M-4 and M-320 weapons qualifications in preparation for an upcoming field exercise on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Oct. 8, 2024. A field exercise is a coordinated training exercise conducted by military units for training purposes. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Anthony Herrera/ released)
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2024 14:24
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|939686
|VIRIN:
|241008-A-SA954-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110613069
|Length:
|00:05:02
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Spartan Density Range Interviews, by SGT Anthony Herrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
