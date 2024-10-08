Spartan Density Range Interviews

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Officers, noncommissioned officers, and soldiers assigned to the 6th squadron, 8th cavalry regiment, answer questions about their experience, expectations, and thoughts about their M-4 and M-320 weapons qualifications in preparation for an upcoming field exercise on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Oct. 8, 2024. A field exercise is a coordinated training exercise conducted by military units for training purposes. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Anthony Herrera/ released)