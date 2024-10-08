Build Your Legacy Interview- Trainee Tracy Dang

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/939684" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

An interview with 307th Bomb Wing Development and Training Flight trainee Tracy Dang. The interview was for the Build Your Legacy recruiting campaign, designed to help existing Airmen and veterans talk about their experiences to potential recruits.