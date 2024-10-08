Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Build Your Legacy Interview- Trainee Tracy Dang

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tambri Cason 

    307th Bomb Wing

    An interview with 307th Bomb Wing Development and Training Flight trainee Tracy Dang. The interview was for the Build Your Legacy recruiting campaign, designed to help existing Airmen and veterans talk about their experiences to potential recruits.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2024
    Date Posted: 10.09.2024 14:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 939684
    VIRIN: 240106-F-HZ361-1001
    Filename: DOD_110613066
    Length: 00:02:27
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Build Your Legacy Interview- Trainee Tracy Dang, by SSgt Tambri Cason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    recruiting
    307th Bomb Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download