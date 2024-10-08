Coast Guard prepares for Hurricane Milton

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Appleby relocates before for Hurricane Milton, in the Gulf of Mexico, Oct. 8, 2024. The Appleby transited thru 6-8 ft. seas and 34 mph winds, 90 miles south of Panama City, Florida. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy of Chief Warrant Officer 4 Richard Keefauver)
|Date Taken:
|10.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2024 13:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|939682
|VIRIN:
|241008-G-G0107-1006
|Filename:
|DOD_110613017
|Length:
|00:00:08
|Location:
|FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
No keywords found.