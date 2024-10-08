Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard prepares for Hurricane Milton

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Appleby relocates before for Hurricane Milton, in the Gulf of Mexico, Oct. 8, 2024. The Appleby transited thru 6-8 ft. seas and 34 mph winds, 90 miles south of Panama City, Florida. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy of Chief Warrant Officer 4 Richard Keefauver)

    Date Taken: 10.09.2024
    Date Posted: 10.09.2024 13:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 939682
    VIRIN: 241008-G-G0107-1006
    Filename: DOD_110613017
    Length: 00:00:08
    Location: FLORIDA, US

    U.S. Coast Guard
    USCG
    Hurricane Milton
    HurricaneMilton24
    Coast Guard Cutter Appleby

