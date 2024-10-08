Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    62nd Medical Brigade Pregnancy & Postpartum Performance Training Program Vertical

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2024

    Video by Hunter Rhoades 

    U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training

    The 62nd Medical Brigade utilizes its Holistic Health and Fitness, H2F, embeded Human Performance Team to maximize return to duty and improve #ACFT scores for its postpartum population within I Corps.

    Date Taken: 10.09.2024
    Date Posted: 10.09.2024 13:01
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US

