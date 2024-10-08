62nd Medical Brigade Pregnancy & Postpartum Performance Training Program Vertical

The 62nd Medical Brigade utilizes its Holistic Health and Fitness, H2F, embeded Human Performance Team to maximize return to duty and improve #ACFT scores for its postpartum population within I Corps.
|Date Taken:
|10.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2024 13:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|939670
|VIRIN:
|241009-D-UW048-8916
|Filename:
|DOD_110612793
|Length:
|00:02:49
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
