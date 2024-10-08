Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    62nd Medical Brigade Pregnancy & Postpartum Performance Training Program

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2024

    Video by Hunter Rhoades 

    U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training

    The 62nd Medical Brigade utilizes its Holistic Health and Fitness, #H2F, embedded Human Performance Team to maximize return to duty and improve #ACFT scores for its postpartum population within I Corps.

