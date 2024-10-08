Maryland Airmen provide convoy training to logistics counterparts in Estonia

Eight Airmen from the Maryland Air National Guard partnered with members from the Estonian Defense League (EDL) to conduct Operation Baltic Rhino, a convoy operations training exercise, 13-15 September, at the Eametsa military base, Parnu, Estonia. Airmen assigned to the 175th Logistics Readiness Squadron facilitated the exercise as an opportunity to exchange knowledge and best practices with their Estonian counterparts at the EDL Regional Command West, underscoring the commitment of the Maryland National Guard and its partners to maintaining effective joint logistical operations, interoperability, and readiness on a global scale.
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2024 13:09
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|939666
|VIRIN:
|240915-Z-US479-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110612775
|Length:
|00:02:09
|Location:
|PARNU, EE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
