Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Maryland Airmen provide convoy training to logistics counterparts in Estonia

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PARNU, ESTONIA

    09.15.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Laura Virtue 

    175th Wing, Maryland Air National Guard

    Eight Airmen from the Maryland Air National Guard partnered with members from the Estonian Defense League (EDL) to conduct Operation Baltic Rhino, a convoy operations training exercise, 13-15 September, at the Eametsa military base, Parnu, Estonia. Airmen assigned to the 175th Logistics Readiness Squadron facilitated the exercise as an opportunity to exchange knowledge and best practices with their Estonian counterparts at the EDL Regional Command West, underscoring the commitment of the Maryland National Guard and its partners to maintaining effective joint logistical operations, interoperability, and readiness on a global scale.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2024
    Date Posted: 10.09.2024 13:09
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 939666
    VIRIN: 240915-Z-US479-2001
    Filename: DOD_110612775
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: PARNU, EE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maryland Airmen provide convoy training to logistics counterparts in Estonia, by SSgt Laura Virtue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Estonia
    LRS
    State Partnership Program
    Maryland
    MDANG
    175th Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download