More than 5,500 Guard members from 17 states remain on duty assisting in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene and preparation for Hurricane Milton. They are performing multiple missions, some of which include, road clearing, search and rescue, and delivering supplies to members of the community affected by the hurricane.
|Date Taken:
|10.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2024 12:46
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|939665
|VIRIN:
|241009-A-TA175-4197
|Filename:
|DOD_110612746
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Guard members remain on duty for disaster relief missions, by SFC Whitney Hughes, identified by DVIDS
