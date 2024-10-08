Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guard members remain on duty for disaster relief missions

    UNITED STATES

    10.09.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Whitney Hughes 

    National Guard Bureau

    More than 5,500 Guard members from 17 states remain on duty assisting in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene and preparation for Hurricane Milton. They are performing multiple missions, some of which include, road clearing, search and rescue, and delivering supplies to members of the community affected by the hurricane.

    Date Taken: 10.09.2024
    Date Posted: 10.09.2024 12:46
    Location: US

    Milton
    Helene
    Hurricane Helene
    HurricaneHelene24
    HurricaneHelene
    Hurricane Milton
    HurricaneMilton24
    HurricaneMilton

