Guard members remain on duty for disaster relief missions

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/939665" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

More than 5,500 Guard members from 17 states remain on duty assisting in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene and preparation for Hurricane Milton. They are performing multiple missions, some of which include, road clearing, search and rescue, and delivering supplies to members of the community affected by the hurricane.