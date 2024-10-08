Hurricane Milton Preparation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Sgt. Wyatt Holland from the 3-265th, 164th Air Defense Artillery Regiment discusses the reconnaissance mission being conducted by Soldiers to assess potentially affected areas in preparation for Hurricane Milton's landfall. The interview was conducted on Oct. 8, 2024, in Bradenton Beach, Florida, as part of efforts to ensure a proper response after the storm makes landfall.