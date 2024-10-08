Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hurricane Milton Preparation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2024

    Video by Sgt. Jalen Thomas 

    107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. Wyatt Holland from the 3-265th, 164th Air Defense Artillery Regiment discusses the reconnaissance mission being conducted by Soldiers to assess potentially affected areas in preparation for Hurricane Milton's landfall. The interview was conducted on Oct. 8, 2024, in Bradenton Beach, Florida, as part of efforts to ensure a proper response after the storm makes landfall.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2024
    Date Posted: 10.09.2024 13:03
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 939664
    VIRIN: 241008-A-BE701-4022
    PIN: 01
    Filename: DOD_110612744
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurricane Milton Preparation, by SGT Jalen Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Milton
    FLARNG
    107th MPAD
    Always Ready Always There
    Hurricane Milton
    HurricaneMilton24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download