Sgt. Wyatt Holland from the 3-265th, 164th Air Defense Artillery Regiment discusses the reconnaissance mission being conducted by Soldiers to assess potentially affected areas in preparation for Hurricane Milton's landfall. The interview was conducted on Oct. 8, 2024, in Bradenton Beach, Florida, as part of efforts to ensure a proper response after the storm makes landfall.
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2024 13:03
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|939664
|VIRIN:
|241008-A-BE701-4022
|PIN:
|01
|Filename:
|DOD_110612744
|Length:
|00:00:48
|Location:
|FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Hurricane Milton Preparation, by SGT Jalen Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.