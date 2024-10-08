Allies and Partners Force Development Division Overview

An introduction to the Allies and Partners Force Development Division (APFDD) of the Joint Staff Force Development Directorate (J7). For more information on the Multinational Capability Development Campaign, see the following video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=veOQOX4HIEM.
|Date Taken:
|11.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2024 12:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|939662
|VIRIN:
|231123-N-FO388-1491
|Filename:
|DOD_110612716
|Length:
|00:05:13
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
