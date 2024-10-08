Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Allies and Partners Force Development Division Overview

    UNITED STATES

    11.23.2023

    Video by Lt.Cmdr. Mark A Day 

    Joint Staff Public Affairs

    An introduction to the Allies and Partners Force Development Division (APFDD) of the Joint Staff Force Development Directorate (J7). For more information on the Multinational Capability Development Campaign, see the following video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=veOQOX4HIEM.

    Date Taken: 11.23.2023
    Date Posted: 10.09.2024 12:28
    Location: US

