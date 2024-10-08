Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard prepares for Hurricane Milton

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Resolute relocates for storm preparedness, in the Gulf of Mexico, Oct. 8, 2024. The Venturous transited thru 7-8 ft. seas, northwest of St. Petersburg, Fl. en route to Pensacola, Fl. prior to Hurricane Milton landfall. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy of Ensign Rylee Burton)

    Date Taken: 10.08.2024
    Date Posted: 10.09.2024 12:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 939658
    VIRIN: 241008-G-G0107-1006
    Filename: DOD_110612705
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: FLORIDA, US

    TAGS

    U.S. Coast Guard
    USCG
    Hurricane Milton
    HurricaneMilton24

